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Conditions of the COVID Pralaya - Srimad Bhagavatam (pt.2)
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110 views • June 20, 2021
“Filling the belly will become the goal of life and one who is audacious and bold will be accepted as truthful.”
“The Kings will mostly be thieves. The occupations of men will be stealing, lying, and needless violence.”
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Link to original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnjyL...
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“The Kings will mostly be thieves. The occupations of men will be stealing, lying, and needless violence.”
https://www.facebook.com/hnglobalpress
Link to original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnjyL...
COVID Protection and Prevention Quarantine Centers: https://tinyurl.com/kailasacare
Get Your Free E-Passport at https://join.kailaasa.org/ and receive all the gifts to live enlightenment!
Be a part of the ultimate spiritual happening on Earth - Paramashivoham with HDH Nithyananda Paramashivam (16-day online program)
Register: http://paramashivoham.org
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