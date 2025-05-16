Rick Culleton: From Hard Knocks to Success, LatAm, & Cultivating Happiness

Author and entrepreneur Rick Culleton discusses the school of hard knocks, turning things around, becoming a successful businessman and entrepreneur, setting up shop in Latin America, where he sees the economy headed, and how to cultivate happiness.





Websites

Rick Culleton https://www.rickculleton.com





About Rick Culleton

Rick grew up in a small town in Central NY. His formal education ended at age 17 with a trip to State Prison. From there, he headed to Texas.





ADHD and anxiety made life challenging. Staying focused was difficult. Rick washed dishes and waited tables. Soon he learned he wasn't suited to be anyone's employee. So he tried his hand at his own business, and that's where the story starts.





Read the inspiring saga of ADHD to riches in 'Messed Up Like You', a best-selling self-help story.





