Senator Marsha Blackburn: U.S. Needs To Support Taiwan and Shouldn’t Let CCP Set Our Foreign Policy

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https://gnews.org/post/p1fsy77ba
08/30/2022 Senator Marsha Blackburn: It is important to visit Taiwan and show our support. We should never allow the Chinese Communist Party to set our foreign policy. And we strengthen Taiwan through recognizing their independence and their commitment to democracy and freedom