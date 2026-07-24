In 9 Minutes How Israel Took Control of America's Politics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"We have billions of dollars to go after anyone who criticizes
Israel; those lies about hungry children in Gaza are more dangerous than
missiles. We must use the Mossad to go after everyone who publishes
these lies—no one should be left safe."
- Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress and billionaire magnate.
"We've seized 1.000 billion dollars in cryptocurrencies from Iran,
we've simply taken over their wallets, many Iranians will be posting on
social media without knowing we've stolen their wallets."
- Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary
-----------------
Mirrored - MediaGiant
-----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!