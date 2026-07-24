"We have billions of dollars to go after anyone who criticizes Israel; those lies about hungry children in Gaza are more dangerous than missiles. We must use the Mossad to go after everyone who publishes these lies—no one should be left safe."

- Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress and billionaire magnate.

"We've seized 1.000 billion dollars in cryptocurrencies from Iran, we've simply taken over their wallets, many Iranians will be posting on social media without knowing we've stolen their wallets."

- Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary

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