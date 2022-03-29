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CALIFORNIA WANTS A BIOMEDICAL SECURITY STATE SIMILAR TO CHINA
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40 views • March 29, 2022
Some Californians, not all, but enough to direct policy, are doing their best to give away their liberty. And what’s worse, they want to trade in the freedoms of their fellow citizens as well. Why they believe freedom to be such a burden is a testament to their lack of courage and their weakness in the face of the inevitable suffering that is life. Where the fire and the hammer forge my resolve into hardened steel, they can’t seem to take the heat. They seem to live day to day in constant fear that all they have will be taken away from them and they cannot help but to project those fears onto their brothers and sisters in an attempt to validate those concerns. They are too afraid to defend themselves so I too must be defenseless. They are too selfish to raise their own children so my children must be given over to the state as well. They are too lazy to acquire skills that would afford them a higher wage so I must work to make up the difference. They lack the integrity to hold themselves accountable so everything is my fault. If only they weren’t so lacking in self awareness, they would discover that the root cause of all of their perceived tribulations rests in their own choices. And choice is the ultimate expression of freedom. Their unwillingness to acknowledge this leads them to blame freedom itself. So it comes as little surprise that, for them, if freedom is the cause of their suffering, then the solution must be to get rid of it.
https://aaronkheriaty.substack.com/p/the-tip-of-the-spear?utm_campaign=post&;s=r
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/CALIFORNIA-WANTS-A-BIOMEDICAL-SECURITY-STATE-SIMILAR-TO-CHINA-e1ge1vi
https://aaronkheriaty.substack.com/p/the-tip-of-the-spear?utm_campaign=post&;s=r
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/CALIFORNIA-WANTS-A-BIOMEDICAL-SECURITY-STATE-SIMILAR-TO-CHINA-e1ge1vi
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