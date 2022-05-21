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Chinese U.S. land Grab: Beijing Buys Up U.S. Farmland to Grow Drugs
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91 views • May 21, 2022
Chinese nationals are buying up land in Oklahoma and overseeing an immigrant human trafficking business based on marijuana grow houses, allowing ChiComs to funnel investment money into the United States while jacking up water demand for Oklahomans. National File senior reporter Patrick Howley exclusively reports on an effort in the Oklahoma legislature to stop the ChiComs from buying the Sooner State, and this issue relates to how BlackRock and Bill Gates are buying up property in America. Will good-hearted Americans be able to save our amber waves of grain?
Watch this new segment now at stewpeters.com!
Watch this new segment now at stewpeters.com!
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