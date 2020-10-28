in plain sight

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52 views • October 28, 2020
Revelation 14:11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.
statement link here:
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media-Center/Press-Releases/2020/09/Commitments-to-Expanded-Global-Access-for-COVID-19-Diagnostics-Therapeutics-and-Vaccines
music thx to: https://youtu.be/ZOrxwqvfD2E
statement link here:
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media-Center/Press-Releases/2020/09/Commitments-to-Expanded-Global-Access-for-COVID-19-Diagnostics-Therapeutics-and-Vaccines
music thx to: https://youtu.be/ZOrxwqvfD2E
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