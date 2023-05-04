They've Made WEATHER A Weapon!

MIRRORED from Richard Vobes

Apr 14, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgaTLlN_cbo



The weather is under their control, and it has been going on for decades. I talk with Dane Wigington from Geo Engineering Watch, who has been study this important subject for more than 20 years.

Check out the website:

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/



