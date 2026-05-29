EXPOSED: NEW DIGITAL ECONOMY! - How The US Government Is Building A Digital Prison For The WEF

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the claims by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that there will "be no CBDC." Of course at face value that's amazing news! The problem is, he follows this up by saying that the United States will lead the digital economy worldwide and by doing that will shut down the "wild west" of cryptocurrency. So what does that mean?





Due to constitutional law, there are serious problems bringing in a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) at the moment. However, as the World Economic Forum has pushed and the current Trump administration has advocated, corporations will be used to sidestep such constitutional law. So while it may not be a "CBDC" like the other 197 countries worldwide going public with their digital economies, it will be just as nefarious.





With Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claiming there won't be a CBDC, he mentions that he wants the United States to lead in digital currencies. He claims crypto is the "wild west" and therefor needs to be heavily regulated and controlled. That's centralization. So via the law, non-governmental digital currencies will be regulated (only with the permission of the companies behind them like Ripple/XRP).





Meanwhile, X Money is being pushed by technocrat Elon Musk as the everything payment mechanism under the social credit system he calls X and the parent company Xai which has Pentagon contracts.





Sam Altman is also pushing forward a digital ID system where he says he wants everything from food, water, shelter, finance, travel and more under the same digital roof based on rationed "allowances." He says people will buy electricity and water from him on a metered basis. This is what we've been warning of.





Musk has openly said his X everything app will be like China's digital system including WeChat. Something else we've screamed from mountain tops for over a decade while people called us "black pilled."





Musk says AI will destroy humanity and destroy most jobs but he's the number one person developing it. He also says you shouldn't worry about AI destroying employment because UBI (Universal Basic Income) will replace jobs so you will live at home doing nothing and in the future "poverty won't exist and you won't have to save money."





This is the technocratic control mechanism.





The World Economic Forum is pushing the EXACT same ideas forward as they build a new Tower Of Babel.





They don't need mandates for digital IDs and digital currencies when you're coerced into using it like VISA and MasterCard. VISA by the way is in a partnership with X Money. How convenient.





Prepare yourselves now!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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