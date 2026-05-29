BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXPOSED: NEW DIGITAL ECONOMY! - How The US Government Is Building A Digital Prison For The WEF
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2700 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
152 views • Yesterday

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/wam

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!

USE Code WAM50 for 50% off on select items like the #10 cans & MRE packs!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help keep us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

EXCLUSIVE replays of hour plus long live shows are available here at $5 a month or more!


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!


GET 10% OFF ON SHILAJIT FROM DR. KAUFMAN WHEN YOU USE CODE WAM10 HERE:

https://medauthentica.com/discount/WAM10?redirect=/products/authentica-shilajit%3Fsca_ref=10867124.wrNV3jkYSaMg9


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#


Josh Sigurdson reports on the claims by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that there will "be no CBDC." Of course at face value that's amazing news! The problem is, he follows this up by saying that the United States will lead the digital economy worldwide and by doing that will shut down the "wild west" of cryptocurrency. So what does that mean?


Due to constitutional law, there are serious problems bringing in a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) at the moment. However, as the World Economic Forum has pushed and the current Trump administration has advocated, corporations will be used to sidestep such constitutional law. So while it may not be a "CBDC" like the other 197 countries worldwide going public with their digital economies, it will be just as nefarious.


With Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claiming there won't be a CBDC, he mentions that he wants the United States to lead in digital currencies. He claims crypto is the "wild west" and therefor needs to be heavily regulated and controlled. That's centralization. So via the law, non-governmental digital currencies will be regulated (only with the permission of the companies behind them like Ripple/XRP).


Meanwhile, X Money is being pushed by technocrat Elon Musk as the everything payment mechanism under the social credit system he calls X and the parent company Xai which has Pentagon contracts.


Sam Altman is also pushing forward a digital ID system where he says he wants everything from food, water, shelter, finance, travel and more under the same digital roof based on rationed "allowances." He says people will buy electricity and water from him on a metered basis. This is what we've been warning of.


Musk has openly said his X everything app will be like China's digital system including WeChat. Something else we've screamed from mountain tops for over a decade while people called us "black pilled."


Musk says AI will destroy humanity and destroy most jobs but he's the number one person developing it. He also says you shouldn't worry about AI destroying employment because UBI (Universal Basic Income) will replace jobs so you will live at home doing nothing and in the future "poverty won't exist and you won't have to save money."


This is the technocratic control mechanism.


The World Economic Forum is pushing the EXACT same ideas forward as they build a new Tower Of Babel.


They don't need mandates for digital IDs and digital currencies when you're coerced into using it like VISA and MasterCard. VISA by the way is in a partnership with X Money. How convenient.


Prepare yourselves now!


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!


Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
trumpfreedomnewspoliticseconomymarketsconspiracytreasurytechnocracyelon muskfinancedigital idwefjosh sigurdsongreat resetcbdcwamfood rationsopen aisam altmanscott bessentx money
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Biden sues DOJ to block release of embarrassing audio tapes, citing privacy rights in classified documents case

Jacob Thomas
Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Trump’s 5,000 troop surge to Poland sparks Russian warning of ‘military-technical’ response

Lance D Johnson
Tehran rejects U.S. &#8220;peace through force&#8221; approach as talks remain stalled

Tehran rejects U.S. “peace through force” approach as talks remain stalled

Willow Tohi
The Accidental Whistleblower: An FBI insider&#8217;s testament to constitutional liberty

The Accidental Whistleblower: An FBI insider’s testament to constitutional liberty

Belle Carter
The Code to Exit the Matrix: How the WEF&#8217;s &#8220;Great Reset&#8221; is the final stage of the globalist depopulation agenda

The Code to Exit the Matrix: How the WEF’s “Great Reset” is the final stage of the globalist depopulation agenda

Belle Carter
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Global Treaty to Restrict Autonomous Weapons in New Encyclical

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Global Treaty to Restrict Autonomous Weapons in New Encyclical

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy