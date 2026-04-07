The Western Pivot: Ukraine Shifts Focus To Counter Russia’s Encirclement Of Orekhov

Over the past 24 hours, the situation on the front lines of the Ukrainian conflict has remained tense, with fighting continuing in several areas. Both sides are seeking to strengthen their tactical and operational positions before the summer military campaign begins.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops attempted a counterattack in a forest near Izbitske. However, the assault group of the Ukrainian 127th separate heavy mechanized brigade was destroyed before it could reach the main positions of the Russian forces.

The situation in the Slavyansk area remains extremely tense. Russian units are applying pressure across a wide section of the front. In the Ozernoye area, Ukrainian troops launched a counterattack to disrupt the offensive capabilities of Russian units. However, units from the Russian “West” military group destroyed a group of Ukrainian soldiers who had broken through into the marshy area south of Yampol.

The 3rd Combined Arms Army advanced north of Kalenika and occupied several forest strips in this sector. By April 7, the front line had stabilized south of this village up to Nikiforivka.

Near Dobropillya, Russian troops maintained offensive capabilities. According to reports from April 6, advance assault units had advanced toward Belitskoye from the east.

The situation for Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia operational sector is gradually deteriorating. Despite the Russian Armed Forces’ recent counterattack attempts in Primorske, Ukrainian units continue to demonstrate high levels of activity on adjacent sections of the front. Satellite imagery reveals that Russian units have lost control of Novoyakovlevka.

According to some reports, the neighboring village of Pavlovka has also been lost as Ukrainian drone operators severely disrupted the supply lines of Russian frontline units. The Russian assault units were supplied via several narrow supply routes, the blocking of which led to major problems.

The Ukrainian command’s operational plan is becoming clear. Most likely, further efforts will be directed toward an offensive on Kamenskoye. This will isolate the Russian group on a relatively small coastal section.

After suffering a defeat in the eastern sector of the Zaporizhzhia Front, Ukrainian forces have openly shifted their focus to the western sector. Clearly, it is no longer possible to eliminate the large Russian bridgehead in Rozhdestvenskoe, north of Gulyaipole. Troops from this area will move westward to encircle the city of Orekhov and the surrounding areas. Therefore, the Ukrainian forces will attempt to eliminate the western flank of the encirclement, as it is much more vulnerable.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-shifts-focus-to-counter-russia/