The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East Highlights of the Week 13 - 19 September 2024⚡️

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week September 13 - 19, 2024

▪️After a short break, Iranian proxies from Iraq again reported strikes on Israel. Kamikaze drones were allegedly launched in the direction of Haifa and the Jordan Valley, but none of them reached their target.

▪️At the same time, Ansarallah fighters fired a Palestine-2 missile into Israeli territory. It reached the center of the country and landed in an open area near Kfar Daniel.

▪️A day later, in Yemen's Dhamar province, the Houthis destroyed another MQ-9A Reaper UAV. This is the tenth U.S. drone shot down in Yemen since the beginning of the escalation in Palestine and Israel.





▪️At the same time, a MegaTug-class tugboat under the protection of the French Navy managed to tow the Greek tanker MV SOUNION. The vessel was attacked and burned by Ansarallah fighters in the southern Red Sea more than two weeks ago.

▪️Against this backdrop, the U.S. Navy intercepted several munitions in the Red Sea region. In a week's time, only three Houthi UAVs were shot down by Western ship-based forces.

▪️Concurrent with the Israeli hacking attack in Lebanon's Beirut, there were explosions in Damascus. Up to 18 Hezbollah fighters inside Syria were injured in the pager detonation.





▪️A month later, pro-Iranian groups attacked the U.S. Air Force's Kharab al-Jir airbase in northeastern SAR. All three kamikaze drones launched were intercepted by U.S. air defense systems.

▪️The Russian Air Force and the SAR Air Force continue strikes against IS terrorists in the Syrian desert. Another raids followed the militants' withdrawal from the U.S. Al-Tanf base in the direction of Deir ez-Zor.

#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq

@rybar