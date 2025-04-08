Lynne Scott Haggerman Interviewed About Her Experience of Being Trafficked As A Child And Talks About MK Ultra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Preston interviews Lynne Scott Haggerman about her experiences as a child being trafficked and what she witnessed and how she was tortured and how it effects the mind when tortured to such a degree. She talks about MK Ultra mind programming and there is talk about how mind control is used to instigate school shootings, satanic rituals, etc.
Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/haggerman-interview