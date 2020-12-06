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Mark Passio - Falsche Christen - Echtes Christentum und Christentum vor Christus - 1 von 2
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355 views • December 06, 2020
Mark Passio erklärt die Philosophie des wahren Christentums und den Unterschied zu dem, was es nun ist. Mark zeigt auf, daß das Christentum schon lange vor Christi Geburt existierte und warum die Mächtigen es zu einer Religion umformen mussten. Woran man falsche Christen erkennt und was echtes christliches Verhalten ist. Mark erklärt wie man echtes Christusbewußtsein erlangt.
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Mark Passios Website:
www.whatonearthishappening.com
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https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
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Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
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https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
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Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
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t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
Wenn Ihr die Informationen für wertvoll erachtet, verbreitet das Wissen.
Mark Passios Website:
www.whatonearthishappening.com
Direkte Spenden:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Spenden für Geschenke:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Soziale Medien:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
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