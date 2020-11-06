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Absolute Proof Trump Is a Zionist
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132 views • November 06, 2020
Trump like most officials in government across the world is extremely pro Israel and the U.S gives Israel Billions of dollars while its own country of the U.S suffers greatly and goes without money or funding to help its citizens.. Israel is currently being used as a massive military operation to control and destabilize the middle east. The Israeli army is now the 4th largest army in the world and is well funded by canada, the U.S, Britian and many more corrupt governments that are working together to destroy independent countries and further the agenda of NWO!!
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