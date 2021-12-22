REVEALING THE TRUTH DOCUMENTARY WORLD PREMIERE - DR. ZELENKO

BRACE YOURSELF! The World Premiere Revealing The Truth Documentary is out and like nothing you have ever seen or heard before! Everything is exposed here and brought to light about this global pandemic . Everything! You will feel empowered with the truth like never before and equipped with the right tools to help you make a powerful impact in your community. Great days are ahead!



Staring -

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Luc Montagnier, Dr. Kary Mullis, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Judy Mikovitz, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Chris Martenson, Dr. Mattias Desmet, Dr. Byram Bridle and more are boldly stepping out to expose the global deception happening with this planned-demic. Get ready for a deep dive that will uncover the truth like never before!



To get empowered with the truth and to learn how to get involved with helping AWAKEN others in your community visit-



www.RevealingTheTruth.net



Enjoy and God Bless. 🙏❤️💪🏼



⭐️ 👉🏻TRUTH EMPOWERS! 👈🏻⭐️