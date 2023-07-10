Hunter Biden investigation 'is either a lie' or 'incompetent': Chris Christie

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2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie discusses his candidacy for president, entitlement reform, the Hunter Biden investigation, and problems in the FBI on 'Fox News Sunday.'
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