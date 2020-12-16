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CRIME CONTRE L'HUMANITÉ, le plan des mafias gouvernementales, par Jeffrey Goines
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11 views • December 16, 2020
Le plan des mafias gouvernementales, par Jeffrey Goines
Au sommaire :
La vaccination ; l'ivermectine ; Remdesivir ; Rivotril, scandal de la revue médicale The Lancet.
Source de la vidéo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VMFyoJONX4
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Au sommaire :
La vaccination ; l'ivermectine ; Remdesivir ; Rivotril, scandal de la revue médicale The Lancet.
Source de la vidéo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VMFyoJONX4
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Keywords
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