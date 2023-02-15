RABBIT HOLE: OHIO

Yep. I did some little looking into the vinyl chloride and it breaks down rapidly into carbon14 in the atmosphere. I find it n intresting that if you wanted to reinforce nano wires to be strong enuf to stay in tact, carbon14 is what you'd "dope" the graphene with. As i e said, I dont thing the VCl is the actual.story but it is a bit intresting... as well as the Ohio River tributary there being the biggest tributary to the Mississippi River and people literally not picking up on the actual story before it all seeps into the ground and can't do shit about it... hit meeeeee! [email protected]