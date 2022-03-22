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The Power of Our Minds
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53 views • March 22, 2022
Explaining the Fourth Dimension and the reason they lie to us and how important it is that we understand how powerful our mind is and that we learn the truth
This is an edited version, the original version, you guys didn't like the format. I used a filter to lighten it up, but it looks kinda funny, the original you can find here: https://www.tiktok.com/@ministerpeacefulpoet1/video/7077571804331576618?is_from_webapp=1&;sender_device=pc&web_id=7048920071008192005
This is an edited version, the original version, you guys didn't like the format. I used a filter to lighten it up, but it looks kinda funny, the original you can find here: https://www.tiktok.com/@ministerpeacefulpoet1/video/7077571804331576618?is_from_webapp=1&;sender_device=pc&web_id=7048920071008192005
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