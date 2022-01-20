Harnwell: COVID Infection Detected in Beijing 20 Days From Olympics, Reported Reuters

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01/15/2022 Ben Harnwell and Steve Bannon discussed a Reuters article that describes Covid infection in Beijing 20 days from the Winter Olympics (maybe Omicron variant). Reuters pulled the article within 1.5 hours. Covid infection is raging out of control in China.