How to ‘Ban The Jab’ & Take Down the Criminal Cabal Behind it | Liberty Hour Ep. 42

In this extraordinary episode of Liberty Hour on AMP, host Alex Newman spends time with an amazing panel of experts in law, medicine, pathology, psychology, and law enforcement working together to “ban the jab” and take down the criminal cabal behind it.





Panelist Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD breaks down her incredible findings about the terrifying substances and technologies she found in the injections, even giving information on how others can replicate the results. Dr. Mihalcea also offers hope for those suffering from this.





Next, panelist David Meiswinkle, a criminal defense attorney and former law-enforcement officer, explains his report documenting numerous crimes perpetrated by those behind the jab. Meiswinkle is the president of the American Renaissance Movement, which is informing law enforcement and prosecutors nationwide about their duty to act.





Finally, Joseph Sansone, M.S., Ph.D., an expert in psychology, warns that the Great Reset is an “extinction-level” event that must be dealt with to preserve humanity. He says humanity will win this battle, and that there is no alternative.





In the news, Alex breaks down the latest developments with the fraudulent charges brought against Donald Trump. More importantly, he explains why and how the Deep State is working so hard to take down Trump.





