Science YouTuber always sick after getting every VAXX poison shot

"Rebecca Watson is a writer, performer, science enthusiast, and nerd who leads a team of f..."
"Why mRNA Vaccine Researchers Won the Nobel Prize & Why We Can't Forget Novavax"
"it’s been 20 years since I was diagnosed w intersticial cystitis, which cripples me if I have 2 much anxiety or acidic foods. it’s been 10 years since I was diagnosed w acid reflux, which cripples me if I have 2 much anxiety or acidic foods. I only just realized the coincidence"
"the rest of the US: is there a new booster?
california:"
"oh btw, the shirt I’m wearing in this video is the free tshirt I got from donating the proceeds of my previous Roe video to @AbortionFunds, which happened to arrive this week!"
