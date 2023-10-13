Science YouTuber always sick after getting every VAXX poison shot

"Rebecca Watson is a writer, performer, science enthusiast, and nerd who leads a team of f..."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/@RebeccaWatson/about

###

"Why mRNA Vaccine Researchers Won the Nobel Prize & Why We Can't Forget Novavax"

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=u88wW_RkQCo

###

"it’s been 20 years since I was diagnosed w intersticial cystitis, which cripples me if I have 2 much anxiety or acidic foods. it’s been 10 years since I was diagnosed w acid reflux, which cripples me if I have 2 much anxiety or acidic foods. I only just realized the coincidence"

https://twitterDOTcom/rebeccawatson/status/1588950557804613634

###

"the rest of the US: is there a new booster?

california:"

https://twitterDOTcom/rebeccawatson/status/1583623072732442626

###

"oh btw, the shirt I’m wearing in this video is the free tshirt I got from donating the proceeds of my previous Roe video to @AbortionFunds, which happened to arrive this week!"

https://twitterDOTcom/rebeccawatson/status/1573400108300992514

Mirrored - bootcamp

