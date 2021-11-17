ARIZONA FREEDOM RALLY - STOP THE VACCINE MANDATES! Wednesday 11/17 @ 4pm to 7pm

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Show your support for Medical Freedom by joining the "Family Friendly" Arizona Freedom Rally.
Nov 17th from 4pm to 7pm @ the State Capital in Phoenix.
My Body - My Choice
We Call The Shots - Not Them #StopTheMandate #LetsGoBrandon!
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