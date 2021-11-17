BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ARIZONA FREEDOM RALLY - STOP THE VACCINE MANDATES! Wednesday 11/17 @ 4pm to 7pm
Save My Freedom
Save My FreedomCheckmark Icon
160 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
150 views • November 17, 2021
Special Guest SCOTT SMITH: He's a 20 year airline professional at a major carrier & a regular guy who loves this country and is brave enough to stand up against the non-vaccine illegal and unconstitutional mandates.

Show your support for Medical Freedom by joining the "Family Friendly" Arizona Freedom Rally.

Nov 17th from 4pm to 7pm @ the State Capital in Phoenix.

My Body - My Choice

We Call The Shots - Not Them #StopTheMandate #LetsGoBrandon!

https://azfreedomrally.com/

DO YOU WANT PROTECTION FROM COVID & OTHER "VIRUSES"? Get Dr. Zev's Immune System Support Formula

https://bit.ly/DrZevImmuneBoost

5% OFF + FREE SHIPPING With PROMO CODE: HOME

READY FOR THE TRUTH ABOUT...Covid, Vaccines, Mandates, Masks, PCR Tests, The Political Propaganda Plandemic? Here's our 20 podcast interviews from the leading experts, top doctors & common sense people. Episodes #263 with Dr. Lee Merritt & #260 with Dr. Bryan Ardis...are Game Changers & "Must Listen To's!"

https://bit.ly/CovidPodcasts

VISIT: http://EverythingHomeAboutUs.com For our Partners' Info, LISTEN LIVE Links, Episodes, Subscribe, Like-Follow-Join Our Community & Newsletter, Become A Purpose-Driven Business & Much More!

Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform - Hosted by Michele Swinick "The Queen of Quality Content"

We're LIVE every Mon @ 12p MT w/experts, entrepreneurs & purpose-driven people to provide Take Action Items to Grow your business, Enhance the quality of your life & Make a difference - Especially in your communities!
Keywords
freedomvaccinesfdacdccommunismarizonasocialismnazichild abusefraudpandemictyrannymandatesmedical tyrannyvaccine mandatesmedical freedomwe the peoplefauciamerica firstairlinessave americaoshamaricopa county
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Superfoods for Better Health: 5 Vegetables With More Calcium Than Kale

Superfoods for Better Health: 5 Vegetables With More Calcium Than Kale

Iva Greene
Six Gentle Exercises Linked to Lower Post-Meal Blood Sugar, Studies Say

Six Gentle Exercises Linked to Lower Post-Meal Blood Sugar, Studies Say

Petra Stone
Study Links GLP-1 Medications to Nutritional Deficiencies in Nearly 1 in 6 Children

Study Links GLP-1 Medications to Nutritional Deficiencies in Nearly 1 in 6 Children

Morgan S. Verity
Acerola May Support Skin, Digestive, Immune Health; Reports Cite Vitamin C, Fiber and Safety Caveats

Acerola May Support Skin, Digestive, Immune Health; Reports Cite Vitamin C, Fiber and Safety Caveats

Coco Somers
80 Older Adults With Mild Cognitive Impairment Followed MIND Diet for 12 Weeks; Trial Reports Gains in Cognition and Daily Functioning

80 Older Adults With Mild Cognitive Impairment Followed MIND Diet for 12 Weeks; Trial Reports Gains in Cognition and Daily Functioning

Coco Somers
USDA Nutrition Data: Foods With as Much or More Fiber as a Pear

USDA Nutrition Data: Foods With as Much or More Fiber as a Pear

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy