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Pole Shift Underway as Earths magnetic Field Continues to Weaken
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364 views • July 13, 2021
July 12, 2021: The magnetic field that protects our planet has been weakening across wide stretches of area. The decline in the protective shield gives rise to the speculation that Earth is on the verge of an imminent pole shift.
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