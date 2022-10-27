Interview with a Chief Investment Officer in the Cannabis Industry

Arcview offers a few different cannabis investment options across a diverse set of alternative asset classes including private placements, private funds, and even crowdfunding.
The #GreenRush produced by Pro Cannabis Media discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This Week's topic: Investing in #Cannabis
Episode 1044 The #TalkingHedge with Jeanne Sullivan, Chief Investment Officer, Arcview Ventures...
https://youtu.be/hGOn-eA_lo8
