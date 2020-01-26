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ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΟΣ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΟΣ ΑΫΦΑΝΤΗΣ : Ο ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟΣ ΕΚΛΕΚΤΟΣ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ.
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120 views • January 26, 2020
Ο ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΟΣ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΟΣ ΑΫΦΑΝΤΗΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ 2015 ΣΤΟ ΤΡΙΤΟ ΜΕΡΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗΣ ''ΜΑΣ ΔΙΟΙΚΟΥΝ ΞΕΝΟΙ - ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΥΠΟ ΚΑΤΟΧΗΝ'' ΑΠΟ ΤΙΣ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΟΥ ΦΟΡΕΩΣ ΕΘΝΕΓΕΡΣΙΑ. ΑΝΑΦΕΡΕΙ ΠΟΙΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ Ο ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟΣ - ΜΑ ΠΛΕΟΝ ΝΥΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ - ΕΚΛΕΚΤΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΣΙΩΝΙΣΤΩΝ - ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΣ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΩΣ ΕΠΙΛΕΓΟΝΤΑΙ ΟΙ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΙ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ. ΑΝ ΔΕΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΒΡΑΙΟΙ. ΕΙΝΑΙ ΜΑΣΩΝΟΙ - ΥΠΟΤΕΛΕΙΣ ΤΩΝ ΣΙΩΝΙΣΤΩΝ ΤΡΑΠΕΖΙΤΩΝ. (ΡΟΤΣΙΛΝΤ). ΑΥΤΟΝ ΨΗΦΙΣΑΤΕ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ??.
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