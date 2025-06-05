JOHN PERKINS - Empire, Resistance & Sovereignty in the Age of Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thursday, June 5, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST
Featured Guest: JOHN PERKINS
Topic: Insights from a Former Economic Hit Man: Empire, Resistance, and the Battle for Sovereignty in the Age of Trump
Bio:
John Perkins is New York Times Bestselling Author. He is an American author and activist best known for Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, which exposed the role of economic manipulation in global politics. He previously worked as Chief Economist at the consulting firm Chas. T. Main, advising organizations like the World Bank, United Nations, and U.S. government agencies.
Founding Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
