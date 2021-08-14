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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-14-2021 Victoria, Australia To Go Door To Door. What's Your Solution!!
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110 views • August 14, 2021
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Dan Andrews the tyrant has told Australians he will not hesitate to go door to door. Here in the states we face the issue of companies mandating injections and working around religious exemptions. The question is what will we all do to solve this issue? Continue to vote? Continue to talk (yes we are responsible here as well)? Or start to act and remove ourselves from the system?
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Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Puty1NgaA57k/?fbclid=IwAR3D9J3Z9N8kq2a46EnsLCztnIhe7MNlvMgoagPY4r553Q9u6l8tVqXieQs
https://crazzfiles.com/andrews-threat-if-you-dont-get-vaccinated-you-wont-get-your-freedoms-we-wont-hesitate-to-go-door-to-door-testing/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/lawyers-expect-lawsuits-employers-navigate-touchy-subject-religious-objections-vaccines
https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/verify/employer-requires-vaccine-denied-unemployment-for-refusing-fact-check/65-798b5edb-69f5-447d-9e3f-d61df9b3bd2a
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bb-job-seekers-may-need-to-show-proof-of-vaccination/?itm_term=home
Thumbnail Link:
https://speakingaboutnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sosaustralia-380x220.jpg
Dan Andrews the tyrant has told Australians he will not hesitate to go door to door. Here in the states we face the issue of companies mandating injections and working around religious exemptions. The question is what will we all do to solve this issue? Continue to vote? Continue to talk (yes we are responsible here as well)? Or start to act and remove ourselves from the system?
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Puty1NgaA57k/?fbclid=IwAR3D9J3Z9N8kq2a46EnsLCztnIhe7MNlvMgoagPY4r553Q9u6l8tVqXieQs
https://crazzfiles.com/andrews-threat-if-you-dont-get-vaccinated-you-wont-get-your-freedoms-we-wont-hesitate-to-go-door-to-door-testing/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/lawyers-expect-lawsuits-employers-navigate-touchy-subject-religious-objections-vaccines
https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/verify/employer-requires-vaccine-denied-unemployment-for-refusing-fact-check/65-798b5edb-69f5-447d-9e3f-d61df9b3bd2a
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bb-job-seekers-may-need-to-show-proof-of-vaccination/?itm_term=home
Thumbnail Link:
https://speakingaboutnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sosaustralia-380x220.jpg
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