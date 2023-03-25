EPOCH TV clip | Dr. Sabine Hazan: Gut Bacteria That’s Missing in People with Severe COVID

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders | Teaser
Dr. Sabine Hazan: The Gut Bacteria That’s Missing in People Who Get Severe COVID | TEASER
Dr. Sabine Hazan is a gastroenterologist and CEO of Progenabiome. She is an expert on gut bacteria. When she started studying the microbiomes of COVID-19 patients, she quickly noticed a pattern.
“The people that had severe COVID lacked a certain bacteria called bifidobacteria,” she says.
In this episode, she breaks down how a healthy gut impacts people’s outcomes from COVID-19, and what steps people can take to improve their gut health and overall immunity.
We also discuss how the COVID-19 vaccines impact the microbiome, including the microbiomes of babies breastfeeding from recently vaccinated mothers.
Watch the Full Episode 👉 https://ept.ms/Y0323SabineHazan
