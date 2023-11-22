Create New Account
Unique Footage - captures the Assault on the Avdeevsky Fortified area by Fighters from Russia's international brigade "Pyatnashka"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Truly unique footage (https://t.me/ttambyl/3765) captures the assault on the Avdeevsky fortified area by fighters from the international brigade "Pyatnashka". This video, taken last month, begins with the detonation of AFU positions at the ring road junction. A 500 kg charge was used, which had been installed after digging a tunnel that stretched an impressive 170 meters!

Coordinates: 48.1140150, 37.7881850

The following day, Russian soldiers traversed the tunnel through the resulting crater and reached the enemy trenches, seizing control of the dugouts. As a result of this battle, members of the Ukrainian formations were forced to abandon their positions.

Although the FPV drones flying directly above the enemy's heads add a modern twist, the scenes depicted in the video could easily be mistaken for events reminiscent of the First World War's "positional deadlock." Thankfully, there are no poisonous gases shrouding the fields, and tanks have long been invented.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

