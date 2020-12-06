Miles Guo: explains why corporations and Big Techs are colluding with the CCP

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12.04郭先生直播(节选): 揭露西方资本主义大佬和中共勾兑的真实目的，扎克伯格要虚拟货币、推特要中国市场的谷歌+百度+DCEP分销权、比尔·盖茨要掌控全世界的代码权、商业媒体和生物技术，到那时中国人不想当奴隶都不行了
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