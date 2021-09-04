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Why the "virus" pandemic is a FARCE
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293 views • September 04, 2021
Dres. Thomas Cowan and Andrew Kaufman interviewed by Mike Adams.
- with embedded subtitles in English
Subtitle files on https://gitlab.com/expressis_verbis
Original video taken from:
https://www.brighteon.com/08e2ac4b-461e-4852-b8cf-2c2bded2a1ea
- with embedded subtitles in English
Subtitle files on https://gitlab.com/expressis_verbis
Original video taken from:
https://www.brighteon.com/08e2ac4b-461e-4852-b8cf-2c2bded2a1ea
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