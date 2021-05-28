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EXCLUSIVE: Fight to Stop Bill Gates Control of Global Seed Production!
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220 views • May 28, 2021
WATCH HERE --> https://ise.media/video/exclusive-interview-fight-to-stop-bill-gates-control-of-global-seed-population-105.html
Bill Gates is reportedly the largest farm owner in the US, while trying to patent and control the distribution of seeds worldwide. There is a big push back, however, in the country of India. In this exclusive interview, we hear from Vandana Shiva who is leading a remarkable charge to push back against Bill Gates and his foundation.
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Bill Gates is reportedly the largest farm owner in the US, while trying to patent and control the distribution of seeds worldwide. There is a big push back, however, in the country of India. In this exclusive interview, we hear from Vandana Shiva who is leading a remarkable charge to push back against Bill Gates and his foundation.
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Sign Up for CloudCoin Webinar here: http://cloudcoin.com/
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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