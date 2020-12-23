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André Matos, a despedida de um grande forcado
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4 views • December 23, 2020
Na noite de 8 de Outubro de 2019, pegou um último toiro na Palha Blanco e despediu-se do ativo nas arenas um grande forcado do Grupo, André Matos. Este apontamento vídeo é uma singela homenagem ao André, que dedicou toda a sua superior carreira como forcado ao Grupo de Vila Franca
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