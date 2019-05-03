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3/5/19 #JUSTICEDEMOCRATS: AOC/Chakrab_rti FEC Fraud #OURTIME #OrangeVest
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17 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/5/19: The National Legal & Policy Center has issued an FCC complaint against the misuse of funds in AOC's campaign and administration, run by Sa_kat Chakrab_rti. Meanwhile, CPAC censorship exposes Corporatism, Inc., that is attempting to squash the MAGA movement.
The partial graphic in the thumbnail comes a great cartoon by Ben Garrison of https://www.grrrgraphics.com Please support the Garrisons and their excellent MAGA artwork!
CPAC bans Laura Loomer:
https://lauraloomer.us/2019/03/02/breaking-cpac-bans-laura-loomer/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6752313/AOCs-campaign-team-accused-illegally-funneling-6-000-boyfriend-allied-PAC.html
Read all you need to learn about the agenda of Justice Democrats and the #OURTIME agenda push:
https://www.justicedemocrats.com/
http://cobess.com/2019/03/05/alexandria-ocasio-cortezs-chief-of-staff-faces-federal.html
Brand New Congress and Justice Democrats founded by Chakrabati:
https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3732118/posts
You can view YAFTV's video on Bernie's Campaign Manager here:
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&;ar=2&video_id=X4d5b_aOCms
Please get informed about the Common Law of our land and how you can get involved to reestablish the Republic:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Check out the ways you can make change locally through economic means:
https://www.solari.com
If you want to check out Ellen's Etsy store, who donated the Q hoodie:
etsy.com/shop/kaleidoscopewear
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
3/5/19: The National Legal & Policy Center has issued an FCC complaint against the misuse of funds in AOC's campaign and administration, run by Sa_kat Chakrab_rti. Meanwhile, CPAC censorship exposes Corporatism, Inc., that is attempting to squash the MAGA movement.
The partial graphic in the thumbnail comes a great cartoon by Ben Garrison of https://www.grrrgraphics.com Please support the Garrisons and their excellent MAGA artwork!
CPAC bans Laura Loomer:
https://lauraloomer.us/2019/03/02/breaking-cpac-bans-laura-loomer/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6752313/AOCs-campaign-team-accused-illegally-funneling-6-000-boyfriend-allied-PAC.html
Read all you need to learn about the agenda of Justice Democrats and the #OURTIME agenda push:
https://www.justicedemocrats.com/
http://cobess.com/2019/03/05/alexandria-ocasio-cortezs-chief-of-staff-faces-federal.html
Brand New Congress and Justice Democrats founded by Chakrabati:
https://freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3732118/posts
You can view YAFTV's video on Bernie's Campaign Manager here:
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&;ar=2&video_id=X4d5b_aOCms
Please get informed about the Common Law of our land and how you can get involved to reestablish the Republic:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Check out the ways you can make change locally through economic means:
https://www.solari.com
If you want to check out Ellen's Etsy store, who donated the Q hoodie:
etsy.com/shop/kaleidoscopewear
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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