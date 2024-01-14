Welcome to a new start. It is not uncommon to experience change, to undertake a new beginning.

Sometimes a new start may seem to have been imposed on us, especially if it poses challenges. Better are the new starts we choose for ourselves for making things better.

Life is always changing as we move through learning, growing, healing and knowing.

When we make a new start, we are in a mode of paying more attention. There may be a method, processes or steps to learn. We are more aware.

Now is the time to move with purpose on a new start.

~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:

https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives, notes, resources: https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com



