Israel Launches Limited Strikes on Iran

- Israeli missile strikes on Iran appear to have been limited, in part to the limitations of Israel’s long-range conventional military power;

- This and a previous strike conducted in April may be providing Israel with information toward a larger more devastating attack on specific facilities;

- The geo-strategic shift of power in the region has limited US-Israeli military power;

- Iran’s ballistic missile forces and asymmetrical military power including through organizations like Hezbollah and Ansar Allah continue to expand as US military power, including through its Israeli proxies, diminishes;

- Israel struggles in its offensive in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah according to the Western media as US forces find themselves increasingly isolated and with limited weapons and ammunition;

- As the balance of military power shifts in the region, so does the geopolitical balance of power, with nations like Saudi Arabia slowly working out from under subordination to the US and working closer with the global majority;

- As time continues to run out for the US and its proxies, the temptation to resort to extreme measures will increase, requiring Iran and its allies to continue carefully managing escalation;

