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Greg: Remember when Democrats were worried about elections? | Greg Kelly Reports
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As part of his 'Battling Fake News' series, Greg Kelly takes a look at Amazon Movie Studios' "woke" requirements for screenwriters, Senator Rand Paul's latest verbal bout with Dr. Fauci, and all the moments prior to the 2020 presidential election where Democrats seemed to be worried about the integrity of different voting methods. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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