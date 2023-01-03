Insurance Data Show an Increase in Excess Death Due to COVID Vaccine

https://gnews.org/articles/650691
Summary：12/28/2022 Wall Street analyst Edward Dowd：Insurance company’s data showed higher-than-normal excess mortality after the vaccine mandate. Due to undeniable evidence, many countries quietly withdraw their mandates. Denmark basically admits that it is better to get COVID than the vaccine.
