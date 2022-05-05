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The Left Unhinged
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130 views • May 05, 2022
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* Everyone in America is for democracy.
* Alito: Americans have a right to vote on abortion.
* This [Roe v. Wade] decision has prevented voters from doing that.
* The U.S. constitution doesn’t mention abortion.
* The left thinks democracy is just too risky.
* [Bidan] is maligning tens of millions of Americans.
* It’s too easy to see where this goes.
* The left cares about “women’s rights” again.
* The left is causing mayhem because they are mad.
* We are witnessing government by tantrum.
* The powerful will destroy you if you ridicule them.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305624710112
* Everyone in America is for democracy.
* Alito: Americans have a right to vote on abortion.
* This [Roe v. Wade] decision has prevented voters from doing that.
* The U.S. constitution doesn’t mention abortion.
* The left thinks democracy is just too risky.
* [Bidan] is maligning tens of millions of Americans.
* It’s too easy to see where this goes.
* The left cares about “women’s rights” again.
* The left is causing mayhem because they are mad.
* We are witnessing government by tantrum.
* The powerful will destroy you if you ridicule them.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305624710112
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