Cosmic Awareness: 011 Passing Over: An Understanding For Those Who Remain
The One Lesson
Published Saturday |

A channeled message from Cosmic Awareness giving an understanding of the passing over process for those who remain behind.

Cosmic Awareness is the Force that expressed Itself through Jesus of Nazareth, the Buddha, Krishna, Mohammed, Edgar Cayce, and other great avatars who served as ‘Channels’ for the ‘Heavenly Father’ and who speaks again today as the world begins to enter the ‘New Age’ of spiritual consciousness and awareness.



Keywords
deathletting gogriefpassing over

