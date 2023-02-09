WHY DO PEOPLE SUFFER?: A Proper Defense

Believers in Christ have no spiritual power in of ourselves; we are completely dependent upon Jesus and the Holy Spirit to offset this limitation. Jesus is the head of the church and He has provided us with the defensive weapons of truth, righteousness, the gospel, faith, salvation, the Word of God and prayer.

Just like police officers don body armor before they serve a warrant on a criminal, we too need to put on our spiritual body armor in order to protect ourselves from the Devil's onslaught. Jesus is our commander-in-chief but we need to be pro-active. A prayer warrior who is connected to God the Father will be able to move mountains.

Prayer is like a forward air controller embedded with combat soldiers on the battlefield. His job is to locate the enemy, calculate the coordinates of the enemy position, and then communicate to the control center and order in air and artillery strikes on the enemy position. It is possible to be victorious in your Christian walk. It's just a matter of accessing the throne room of God and maintaining that link during your time on earth.

RLJ-1653 -- MAY 27, 2018

WHY DO PEOPLE SUFFER? Part 4: A Proper Defense

