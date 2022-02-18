The Difference between the Judgment Seat and Great White Throne 02/18/2022

Pastor Stan takes some time today to explain the difference between the Judgement seat of Christ and the Great White Throne. Unfortunately, this is one of the greatest misunderstandings, and we hope this video will answer all your questions and bring great clarity of what the difference is between the Judgement Seat and the Great White Throne.0:00 Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy04:32 The Difference: Charts Explanation09:43 Revelation 19 Judgment Seat of Christ12:47 The Grape Harvest - Feast of Trumpets16:23 The Great White Throne24:00 Atonement25:21 SummeryVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112