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The Difference between the Judgment Seat and Great White Throne 02/18/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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80 views • February 18, 2022
Pastor Stan takes some time today to explain the difference between the Judgement seat of Christ and the Great White Throne. Unfortunately, this is one of the greatest misunderstandings, and we hope this video will answer all your questions and bring great clarity of what the difference is between the Judgement Seat and the Great White Throne.

0:00 Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy
04:32 The Difference: Charts Explanation
09:43 Revelation 19 Judgment Seat of Christ
12:47 The Grape Harvest - Feast of Trumpets
16:23 The Great White Throne
24:00 Atonement
25:21 Summery

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