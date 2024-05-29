Devil’s Triangle, Tazer-Face Russell, Herbert Armstrong, “Anti-Adventists”, “Vaccine-Hesitant” JW’s

SR 2024-05-28 The Devil’s Triangle

Topic list:

* An examination of “Seventh Day Adventism”

* “UPGRADES” and VPNs

* Will Johnny expand his livestream? NO. Here’s why.

* Walter Veith and Martin Luther

* Try this on poison ivy.

* The wealthy elite Luces vacation in China while Christian missionaries get slaughtered by “Boxers” “for Buddha”.

* What is real Communism?

* The “ex-Catholic Priest” who validated the blasphemous “Jehovah’s Witness Bible”.

* The Devil’s Triangle...of Rochester, New York!

* The 19th century Freemasonic flood of false Christianity: what do they have in common?

* Herbert Armstrong’s million-dollar “financial officer”.

* “Anti-Adventists”: throwing out the baby with the bathwater.

* Happy birthday to the Jesuit father of beheading.

* What did Jesus say about memorizing the “Lord’s Prayer”?

* Both sides of Ellen White.

* Two of the worst big-name actor accents in “war movies”.

* Robert Johnson meets the Devil at the Crossroads.

* Jehovah’s Witnesses are no-longer “vaccine hesitant”.

