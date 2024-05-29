Devil’s Triangle, Tazer-Face Russell, Herbert Armstrong, “Anti-Adventists”, “Vaccine-Hesitant” JW’s

SR 2024-05-28 The Devil’s Triangle
Topic list:
* An examination of “Seventh Day Adventism”
* “UPGRADES” and VPNs
* Will Johnny expand his livestream? NO. Here’s why.
* Walter Veith and Martin Luther
* Try this on poison ivy.
* The wealthy elite Luces vacation in China while Christian missionaries get slaughtered by “Boxers” “for Buddha”.
* What is real Communism?
* The “ex-Catholic Priest” who validated the blasphemous “Jehovah’s Witness Bible”.
* The Devil’s Triangle...of Rochester, New York!
* The 19th century Freemasonic flood of false Christianity: what do they have in common?
* Herbert Armstrong’s million-dollar “financial officer”.
* “Anti-Adventists”: throwing out the baby with the bathwater.
* Happy birthday to the Jesuit father of beheading.
* What did Jesus say about memorizing the “Lord’s Prayer”?
* Both sides of Ellen White.
* Two of the worst big-name actor accents in “war movies”.
* Robert Johnson meets the Devil at the Crossroads.
* Jehovah’s Witnesses are no-longer “vaccine hesitant”.
