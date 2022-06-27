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Even though these Demolition Party members work in government, some of them for decades, they seem to lack fundamental knowledge of our United States Constitution - either that or they're just opportunistic charlatans willing to do whatever necessary to gain power. Of course, I believe that they are all liars, but only because they're lying.
https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/DEMOLITION-PARTY-REACTION-TO-ROE-V--WADE-e1kggdr