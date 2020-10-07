Successfully moving money into and out of the gold market is accomplished the same way you move money into and out of any market: on the basis of supply and demand analysis. Supply and demand is the law that governs price movement, so if you can harness that law, you can make the best decisions about how to manage your money with respect to any market. Today I go over the thought process behind this, using the gold market as an example.



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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