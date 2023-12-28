JUST TWO MORE WEEKS | The Truth Behind the Covid-19 Pandemic | www.kla.tv/27763

Never again! The atrocities of the artificially created Covid pandemic horror wave must not be forgotten so that they never happen again. The Hungarian film "Just two more weeks" sets an example so that these crimes are not simply swept under the carpet. Competent doctors and other experts analyze the events of that time. They not only uncover concealed backgrounds and objectives, but also show what everyone can do to ensure that it never happens again.
👉 HD-Video & Download: www.kla.tv/27763
👉 Video Text & Sources: www.kla.tv/27763/pdf
SOURCES / LINKS
https://odysee.com/@m%C3%A9diavad%C3%A1sz:2/just-two-more-weeks-the-truth-behind-the-covid-19-pandemic-english:2
https://orvosokatisztanlatasert.hu/ (ÜS. Ärzte für Aufklärung)
https://szkita.tv/
