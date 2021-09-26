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STANLEY PLOTKIN MD: UNDER OATH DEPOSITION - CONFESSING WHATS REALLY IN VACCINES
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42 views • September 26, 2021
WATCH THE FULL 9 HOUR VIDEO HERE ( Yes, that's right, I said 9 hours )
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvtgnDS1yw6N/
Stanley Plotkin MD is the highest in the medical profession. In the USA they have had the wrong debate i.e. private medicine versus free healthcare or socialized medicine which is meant (the latter) to bankrupt a country (it is not free as debt accrues into Trillions) but 'private' also means a lack of scrutiny or ethics in medicine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanley_Plotkin
The U.S Dept of Health & Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced in May 2019 details of new rules of the final conscience rule protecting individuals & health care entities from discrimination on the basis of their exercise of conscience in HHS-funded https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2019/05/02/hhs-announces-final-conscience-rule-protecting-health-care-entities-and-individuals.html The ‘final rule’ fulfills President Trump’s promise to protect the fundamental & unalienable rights of conscience & religious liberty, a promise made when he signed the executive order of May 2017 protecting religious liberty.In October 2017, the Dept of Justice guidance encouraging other Depts, inc HHS to implement all relevant religious freedom laws.
In his testimony by deposition mentions Monkey cells DNA & also Cows,Pigs & Guinea Pigs cells are used in Vaccines. Glutaraldehyde Formaldehyde Mercury Aluminium & metals Latex Rubber human abortion cells yet this is considered acceptable in many online publications https://fullfact.org/online/vaccine-ingredients/ & https://blog.petrieflom.law.harvard.edu/2018/06/14/long-overdue-check-out-the-vaccine-resources-library-for-expert-witnesses/ this is challenged.
Human DNA from Abortions (he admits at least 76 human fetus) & Planned Parenthood are used in Vaccines https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-ingredients/fetal-tissues
Human & animal DNA in Vaccines which could effect or modify our DNA over time ? Vaccines have bad side effects as do most Pharmaceutical drugs (see below the Brighteon videos) This is why 'anti-Abortion rallies' & pushes for abortion take place so forcefully The Irish abortion referendum & Google interfered & hid pro-life ads (see http://www.thenewnewjerusalem.lsaweb.net/ Chapter 3a 2018 and into 2019 dates 9.9.2019 & 8.2.2020. Google interfered with the abortion referendum) In the USA it is under investigation for anti - trust laws in all 50 states as an ideology by a select few runs the news media Earlier in 2018 just before the referendum, the UN in Geneva at its HQ carried a poster which displayed a baby born with an imprint on its arm stating it only had human rights when it was born as a universal declaration by the UN office of the high commission, in effect re-defining what it means to be human They have followed this by declaring an international right to abortion (Saudi Arabia are on the human rights commission where woman are stoned to death and trafficked) The UN has also been caught child trafficking & it is easier to traffic a child in the womb than out in the open especially if the unborn trafficked child has no rights.The Irish laws passed with no pain relief for babies & full term abortions, & the immigration continues with growing homelessness.
Why does the WHO (World Health Organisation) push Vaccines when Bill Gates admits it will help reduce the population which is also a plan of the United Nations? I think we all know the answer to that.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvtgnDS1yw6N/
Stanley Plotkin MD is the highest in the medical profession. In the USA they have had the wrong debate i.e. private medicine versus free healthcare or socialized medicine which is meant (the latter) to bankrupt a country (it is not free as debt accrues into Trillions) but 'private' also means a lack of scrutiny or ethics in medicine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanley_Plotkin
The U.S Dept of Health & Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced in May 2019 details of new rules of the final conscience rule protecting individuals & health care entities from discrimination on the basis of their exercise of conscience in HHS-funded https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2019/05/02/hhs-announces-final-conscience-rule-protecting-health-care-entities-and-individuals.html The ‘final rule’ fulfills President Trump’s promise to protect the fundamental & unalienable rights of conscience & religious liberty, a promise made when he signed the executive order of May 2017 protecting religious liberty.In October 2017, the Dept of Justice guidance encouraging other Depts, inc HHS to implement all relevant religious freedom laws.
In his testimony by deposition mentions Monkey cells DNA & also Cows,Pigs & Guinea Pigs cells are used in Vaccines. Glutaraldehyde Formaldehyde Mercury Aluminium & metals Latex Rubber human abortion cells yet this is considered acceptable in many online publications https://fullfact.org/online/vaccine-ingredients/ & https://blog.petrieflom.law.harvard.edu/2018/06/14/long-overdue-check-out-the-vaccine-resources-library-for-expert-witnesses/ this is challenged.
Human DNA from Abortions (he admits at least 76 human fetus) & Planned Parenthood are used in Vaccines https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-ingredients/fetal-tissues
Human & animal DNA in Vaccines which could effect or modify our DNA over time ? Vaccines have bad side effects as do most Pharmaceutical drugs (see below the Brighteon videos) This is why 'anti-Abortion rallies' & pushes for abortion take place so forcefully The Irish abortion referendum & Google interfered & hid pro-life ads (see http://www.thenewnewjerusalem.lsaweb.net/ Chapter 3a 2018 and into 2019 dates 9.9.2019 & 8.2.2020. Google interfered with the abortion referendum) In the USA it is under investigation for anti - trust laws in all 50 states as an ideology by a select few runs the news media Earlier in 2018 just before the referendum, the UN in Geneva at its HQ carried a poster which displayed a baby born with an imprint on its arm stating it only had human rights when it was born as a universal declaration by the UN office of the high commission, in effect re-defining what it means to be human They have followed this by declaring an international right to abortion (Saudi Arabia are on the human rights commission where woman are stoned to death and trafficked) The UN has also been caught child trafficking & it is easier to traffic a child in the womb than out in the open especially if the unborn trafficked child has no rights.The Irish laws passed with no pain relief for babies & full term abortions, & the immigration continues with growing homelessness.
Why does the WHO (World Health Organisation) push Vaccines when Bill Gates admits it will help reduce the population which is also a plan of the United Nations? I think we all know the answer to that.
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