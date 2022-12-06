Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE COVID CLOT SHOT IS CREATING JOBS !! BODY REMOVAL AGENTS NEEDED ( TOO MANY SUDDEN DEATHS ) !!
106 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 17 hours ago |

Yup. Covid is creating all kinds of new commercial possibilities. Or should I say the Clot Shot is doing the creation ?


SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE


Shared from and subscribe to:

99%

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/


Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropagandaaigenocidenwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21quarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket