Part 1The Reset, Financial, Economy, Social 3 Levels of Law Dictate Order

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Repent equals a changed thought. It is that easy to be healed. It is that easy to be free from indoctrination. MKUltra stuff., mind control Expect Jesus, the Holy Spirit to change your thoughts lead you to the TRUTH!
Through Jesus Christ we can get our lives back, minds back and have our souls salvation from these wicked evil people. Their trick is when they get you to think certain ways you must believe it is you.
The Constitution was a miracle. But it was performed by God. People drawing near to God. I think what Daniel Webster meant was Hold on to all we are doing. Everyone studied the Bible. All Americans had to know God for themselves Independently. That was the source of the Miracle. The Constitution is absolutely every Word from God. But we don't worship it or idolize it. We have to worship the Creator, The Source of the Constitution Almighty God. [I loved the words of the Bible. Christian T-shirts, posters, etc. But didn't love the source of the Bible. Almighty God.]
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
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